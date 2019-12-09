Wonder Woman 1984 trailer: Hair raising action, the return of Steve Trevor and a new costume

Wonder Woman can be seen dodging bullets at a mall and beating up bad guys with her lasso of truth.

Wonder Woman, the first female superhero to get her own movie on the silver screens returns to action next year. The full trailer of Wonder Woman 1984, the second solo outing for the DC comics heroine played by Gal Gadot was released on Monday. The trailer exclaims that the movie will show a new ‘era of wonder’.

The film is set in the ’80s and retro music can be heard during the entirety of the trailer. It immediately makes the viewer look back on Marvel Studios blockbuster Thor Ragnarok, which featured a similar vibe.

The previous film in the Wonder Woman franchise featured War as the main antagonist theme with a reveal that the Greek God of War, Ares, was behind the whole conflict. Her main nemesis in the film has been teased to be Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig. Only glimpses of the actress have been seen in the trailer. Instead, Maxwell Lord played by Pedro Pascal of Narcos fame is seen as a businessman who is at the centre of the action.

Steve Trevor, the army spy and lover of Wonder Woman who sacrificed himself in the previous film in order to help Diana save the world, also returns. He is played by Chris Pine and can be seen fighting alongside Diana and looks as confused as the audiences upon his return.

The trailer also promises nail-biting action. Wonder Woman can be seen dodging bullets at a mall and beating up bad guys with her lasso of truth. The action gains even more momentum as we see her using her lasso to swing through lightning in the film. We are also shown hurried flashbacks to her childhood Amazonian battle training. The trailer ends with the reveal of a new costume for the superhero. She can be seen clad in a golden bird-like bodysuit which fans of the comic might recognise as her war armour from the Kingdom Come arc.

Wonder Woman was a critical and commercial success and DC’s only film by Warner Brothers Studio that has received a good reception by audiences as well as critics. Director Patty Jenkins efforts can be seen in the trailer of the new film as well.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release on July 5, 2020.