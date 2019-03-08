Women of Kalank: Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous as Bahaar Begum in this enchanting first look!

Sonakshi Sinha plays Satya whereas Madhuri Dixit plays Begum Bahaar in Kalank.

After sharing the first looks of Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha, the makers of Kalank, on Friday evening, unveiled Madhuri Dixit’s look from the period drama.

Madhuri plays Bahaar Begum, who, by the team of Kalank has been described as “the one who has mastered the art of enchantment.” If her look is anything to go by, their description is just about perfect.

Madhuri looks breathtakingly gorgeous and when we say that, we are not exaggerating even a bit. Her beautiful eyes carry an ocean of sadness within them – they scream pain in the subtlest way possible.

Sharing the look on her official Twitter account, the actress wrote, “It was my honour to play such an enchanting character. Here’s Bahaar Begum!”

Below, see it:

Karan Johar unveiled the first look of Sonakshi Sinha’s character earlier on Friday. Sonakshi, who essays the role of Satya Chaudhry in the film, looked beyond beautiful in the poster. With a red bindi, sindoor and traditional jhumkas, Sonakshi looked graceful in the first look. While Karan described Sonakshi’s character as, pure, elegant and filled with love. Here’s Satya! Sonakshi herself explained her character writing, “Love, longing, integrity and sacrifice, this is what SATYA stands for.”

Alia summed up Sonakshi’s character and wrote, the one who holds the family together. Presenting the beautiful SATYA while Madhuri called her the ‘ocean of love’. Aditya, who apparently essays the role of her husband Dev Chaudhry, used a heart emoji to describe Sonakshi’s character.

Check out Sonakshi’s beautiful look as Satya in Kalank:

Kalank, written and directed by Abhishek Varman, is a joint production venture between Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The film will hit the silver screens on April 19.

Varman, a former assistant director to Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar, has earlier helmed the Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor-starrer 2 States. The romantic drama, released in 2014, was a huge box-office success.

Madhuri, who gained prominence in the 1990s, was last seen in Indra Kumar’s comedy film Total Dhamaal. The film, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, among others, has turned out to be a box-office hit. In its 14-day run, it has collected over Rs 132 crore.