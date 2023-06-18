Women in power: In recent years, entertainment industry has shifted towards more diverse and inclusive storytelling

By Ankur Biplav

Vartika Chaturvedi, Delhi Crime

Portrayed by actress Shefali Shah, Vartika Chaturvedi is the central character who essays the role of an determined DCP in Delhi police in the critically acclaimed web series Delhi Crime. Chaturvedi is portrayed as a strong-willed and highly competent officer who takes charge of the case. She leads a team of dedicated police officers in their relentless pursuit of justice for the victim and her family. Both, the seasons of Delhi Crime are available for streaming on Netflix.

Elizabeth Keen, The Blacklist

Portrayed by Megan Boone, Elizabeth Keen is a central character in the American television series The Blacklist. She serves as a profiler and FBI agent, and her character is defined by her complex and mysterious background. Throughout the series she is depicted as a resilient and resourceful agent who tackles dangerous criminals and navigates complex cases. While, she is portrayed as a multifaceted character, she also has a mix of strengths and vulnerabilities.

Maya Harris, Zero Dark Thirty

Maya Harris’ character is based in a real-life CIA analyst who was involved in the manhunt for Osama bin Laden. Harris’ character is a determined and resilient intelligence officer with a single-minded focus on capture of the Al-Qaeda leader. Throughout the film, Harris demonstrates unwavering dedication to her mission, often working long hours and facing numerous challenges in her pursuit of justice.

Carrie Mathison, Homeland

Carrie Mathison, played by Claire Danes, is introduced as a highly skilled CIA officer with a brilliant mind and exceptional analytical abilities. She possesses an uncanny talent for understanding patterns and connections, making her an invaluable asset in the world of intelligence and counter-terrorism. However, her brilliance is often tempered by her struggles with mental health, particularly bipolar disorder, which adds the depth and complexity to her character. Mathison is depicted as fiercely dedicated to her work and unafraid to take risks in order to protect national security. She is relentless in her pursuit of truth and justice.

Annalise Keating, How to Get Away with Murder

Annalise Keating, played by Viola Davis, is a complex and multifaceted character who is known for her intelligence, resilience and her ability to win seemingly unwinable cases. Her reputation as a fierce advocate precedes her, and she is respected and feared by colleagues and adversaries alike. Keating is portrayed as a complex and flawed character, where she battles her own demons, including a troubled past and struggles with addictions.

Meera G Deshmukh, Drishyam

Meera G Deshmukh played by Tabu is a pivotal character in the film Drishyam. Portrayed as a strong-willed and focused individual, Deshmukh is relentless in her pursuit of justice and possesses a keen eye for details. She is known for her sharp intellect, determined nature and dedication to her job. Her years of experience have shaped her into a seasoned investigator, capable of unraveling complex cases.