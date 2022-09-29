Woh 3 Din review: Reasons why you should be watching this Sanjay Mishra film

Rating: ***

Directed by Raaj Aashoo, Woh 3 Din revolves around the life of a poor rickshaw puller Rambharose who meets a passenger who asks to rent his rickshaw for 3 days. These days turn out to be the most adventurous ride for Rambharose. What follows is an experience full of suspense, crime and life changing events that take place in Rambharose’s life.

Here are the top three reasons why you should be watching Woh 3 Din:

Sanjay Mishra and other actors

The most important reason to watch Woh 3 Din has to be Sanjay Mishra’s performance. The actor has time and again proved that he is one of the finest actors we have in the Hindi film industry. The expressions, dialogue delivery, and acting skills of the actor cannot be matched.

The film also features Rajesh Sharma, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rakesh Srivastava as lead characters. All of these actors have given us some of the most brilliant and effortless performances.

Slice of life film

Woh 3 Din is a film that we can sit and watch with our family. The slice of life film beautifully showcases the life of a poor rickshaw puller who finds it difficult to meet his needs but one day he meets this stranger who changes his life. Woh 3 Din is an important film as it presents the harsh life of villagers in a very simple yet very powerful way. The story of the film is so fascinating that it keeps you hooked till the end and it doesn’t bore you at any given point of time.

Writing and dialogues

The writing in Woh 3 Din is top notch. The film is well edited and finely executed. The dialogues are surely going to make an impact on the viewers.