Witty as ever! ‘An experience I will never forget’: Ivanka Trump thanks Diljit Dosanjh for ‘taking’ her to Taj Mahal

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday tweeted a photoshopped picture of him and Ivanka in front of the Taj.

Wow, Ivanka Trump responded to Diljit Dosanjh’s witty tweet and it went viral! In her capacity as Senior Adviser to the US President, Ivanka Trump recently visited India as a part of the US delegation led by Donald Trump. During the official visit, POTUS Trump, FLOTUS Melania, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner visited the iconic Taj Mahal, which is one of the eight wonders of the world. At the Taj Mahal, the Trumps posed in front of India’s most renowned historic monument and clicked a lot of pictures. Ivanka also got clicked in front of the marble mausoleum, either with husband Jared Kushner or in solo poses.

Soon after their return to the US, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday tweeted a photoshopped picture of him and Ivanka in front of the Taj. Diljit captioned the edited picture in Punjabi. In the caption, Diljit jokingly wrote that Ivanka kept pestering him to take her to the Taj Mahal. In the caption, Diljit further stated that he had to concede in the end and take her to Taj as he did not have any other option.

A few hours after Diljit posted this tweet, Ivanka displayed a great sense of humour and replied to his tweet, thanking him for “taking her to the Taj Mahal”. She further wrote that it was an experience that she would never forget.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user replied to Diljit’s tweet with three photoshopped images from Ivanka’s visit to the Taj. The pictures were captioned, “You are late,” as a response to Diljit. Ivanka also replied to this tweet, saying that she appreciated the warmth of Indian people and that she had made many new friends during her visit to India.

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared, was on his maiden official visit to India on February 24 and 25 to ink defence deals worth $3 billion with India. During the visit, the POTUS and FLOTUS were greeted at the tarmac by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke the protocol to receive the US delegation at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Trumps also visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, before heading to Motera Stadium where Trump addressed a gathering of 1.1 lakh people during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. After that, the First Couple along with Ivanka and Jared departed for Agra to visit the Taj.