With Ship of Theseus, Talvar, Tumbbad, and Maharani: Here is the versatile journey of Soham Shah

Soham Shah has enjoyed a decade-long career in movies and with every project passing by, the actor has proved himself to be one of the finest actors we have in the Hindi film industry. He is one of the most versatile actors and with his epic line of work, he has never failed to set the bar high. His strong and incredible performance in Ship of Theseus, Talvar, Tumbbad, and Maharani has left a remarkable legacy behind for aspiring actors to follow.

With years of hard work and determination, Shah has managed to change his life upside down with all the work and efforts he has put into his solid line of films. His struggle as an ambitious actor has brought him to touch heights like never before. Soham Shah’s versatility shows that the actor is protean and easily adaptable.

There is never a time when Soham Shah doesn’t go out and out for his films and characters. Not many people are aware that Soham took around 6 years to complete Tumbbad. The actor wanted to shoot in real rain for the film and when he did, it was in 6 years’ time. He is ready to walk a few extra steps to execute a good script. His choices of films and characters as an actor and producer has left a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike.

Now that Soham Shah has left no stone unturned with his work, the actor is just getting better with the content he is coming up with. Currently, the star is gearing up for the release of Maharani 2 with Huma Qureshi. The series is inspired by what happened in Bihar in the late 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav, upon his arrest on corruption charges, made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor. In this season, the audience will encounter a clash of his character Bheema Bharti and Raani (Huma Qureshi).