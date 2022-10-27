scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

With Monica O My Darling releasing, let’s take a look at what makes Rajkummar Rao stand out

Rajkummar Rao is eagerly awaiting the release of his highly anticipated Monica O My Darling in November.

Written by Eshita Bhargava
With Monica O My Darling releasing, let’s take a look at what makes Rajkummar Rao stand out
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors we have in the Hindi film industry. It won’t be wrong to say that the actor has been living out of suitcase for quite some time now. Shuttling between different projects leaves him with no time to unwind, or even catch up with sleep.

The versatile actor has had a hectic couple of months shooting for film and OTT projects, besides other professional work commitments. Having started the year with a bang with the quirky family entertainer Badhaai Do (with the message for transgender community), Rajkummar spring a huge surprise on the audience and his fans by portraying the role of a serious cop with great aplomb in Hit: The First Case. 

Displaying his versatility, the talented actor is eagerly awaiting the release of his highly anticipated Monica O My Darling in November. And that’s not all! The actor is also simultaneously shooting for Bheed, Mr. & Mrs Mahi and Guns & Gulaabs.

Also Read
Vin diesel, deepika padukone, deepika padukone hollywood, deepika padukone xxx, xxx return of xander cage, vin diesel xxx, deepika padukone twitter, deepika padukone vin diesel karan johar, deepika padukone vin diesel koffee with karan, deepika padukone vin diesel kapil sharma, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone xxx photos, deepika padukone vin diesel photos, deepika padukone vin diesel pics, deepika padukone instagram, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone movies, deepika padukone songs, xxx release date, xxx trailer deepika padukone, xxx poster deepika padukone, ruby rose, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, hollywood, hollywood news

A source informs, “This isn’t for the first time that Rajkummar is juggling between several projects. He has been known to be one of the busiest actors of Bollywood and takes up on work which is unique from his previous work. The audience and his ardent fan base are eagerly looking forward to his upcoming projects which are different in genres and will see the actor pulling off challenging roles.”

Looking at Rajkummar’s interesting lineup, we can surely say even 2023 will be an equally busy year for the actor.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.