With Monica O My Darling releasing, let’s take a look at what makes Rajkummar Rao stand out

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors we have in the Hindi film industry. It won’t be wrong to say that the actor has been living out of suitcase for quite some time now. Shuttling between different projects leaves him with no time to unwind, or even catch up with sleep.

The versatile actor has had a hectic couple of months shooting for film and OTT projects, besides other professional work commitments. Having started the year with a bang with the quirky family entertainer Badhaai Do (with the message for transgender community), Rajkummar spring a huge surprise on the audience and his fans by portraying the role of a serious cop with great aplomb in Hit: The First Case.

Displaying his versatility, the talented actor is eagerly awaiting the release of his highly anticipated Monica O My Darling in November. And that’s not all! The actor is also simultaneously shooting for Bheed, Mr. & Mrs Mahi and Guns & Gulaabs.

A source informs, “This isn’t for the first time that Rajkummar is juggling between several projects. He has been known to be one of the busiest actors of Bollywood and takes up on work which is unique from his previous work. The audience and his ardent fan base are eagerly looking forward to his upcoming projects which are different in genres and will see the actor pulling off challenging roles.”

Looking at Rajkummar’s interesting lineup, we can surely say even 2023 will be an equally busy year for the actor.