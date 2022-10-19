With Four More Shots Please season 3 releasing, here’s a list of shows which have enjoyed 3 seasons run

When makers drop the first season of any Web Series, with due love and admiration for their work, they are already anticipating the release of another season for the same. But not all web series get the same attention from the audience that a few of them get. Content in India started booming a few years ago and reaching the third season is already a huge feat. Some of such series who were able to meet this feat are Four More Shots, Inside Edge, Criminal Justice, Gullak, and many more. These web series have been showered with love and affection from day one of episode one of their releases. They have enjoyed a good run on the OTT platform and are still one of the most talked about content.

Four More Shots

The show is about four unapologetically flawed women who live life, love, blunder and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and tequila in millennial Mumbai is available on Prime Video. This Prime Video series is currently running on its 3rd season and is anticipating the release of the 4th season has enjoyed a very good run on Prime Video. Every single piece of content was relatable and the audience could live through their lives. From being funny to quirky to being 4 women of strength, these ladies have time and again inspired the audience with their charisma and their tight-knit bond.

Inside Edge

Set in a terrain full of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where money and power go hand in hand, the series traces the ups and downs in the Powerplay federation as the Mumbai Mavericks face ownership problems along with accusations of match-fixing. Inside Edge was first released in 2017 and since then 3 seasons have been released. Fans and viewers have been fascinated by the storyline of this series and the show has basket into a very fruitful run on OTT.

Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice is a gripping series that catches the attention of the audience from frame to frame, and leaves viewers with goosebumps. This crime Thriller Web Series has some intricate instances which are enough to play with one’s mind completely. The plot is flawlessly written and with every episode a new door of clues opens, making the viewer want more and more from it. This is one reason why Criminal Justice has been one of the most successful shows on OTT platform, with several twists and turns in the storyline, the show has always been interesting enough for the audience.

Gullak

Set in quaint by-lanes in the heart of India, Gullak is a collection of disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family. This tale of the Mishra family is relatable, engaging, and interesting. This simple story about the everyday life of a middle-class family has touched the audience to the core and which is why they have enjoyed a 3 season run.

Mirzapur

Season 3 of Mirzapur is on the way for the Mirzapur fans. The third season is half shot and the rest will be wrapped up soon. This is yet another triumph for Prime Video as Mirzapur will also soon have another season as the show enjoys a great run. Directed by Karan Anshuman, the makers and the actors have done a great job with this show. Be it the wretched politician played by Pramod Pathak (Chief Minister’s Brother) or his concubine Anagsha Biswas or the helpless Dad (Rajesh Tailang) of Guddu Pandit; be it the sharp cop Amit Sial or the identical twins with nonidentical characteristics, played simultaneously by Vijay Verma – the actors were beautiful & radiant. No wonder why, Mirzapur is enjoying a successful run.