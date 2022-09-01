BMW 5 series to plush home in Jubilee Hills: Here’s the list of most expensive things owned by Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, the pan-India actor and producer who made his Hindi debut with Liger opposite Ananya Panday has a taste for all things expensive. He will next be seen alongside Samantha Prabu in an upcoming film titled Kushi. In 2017, he won hearts with Arjun Reddy and there was no looking back for the actor. After starting his career as a supporting actor in the 2011 film Nuvvila, the actor managed to etch a place in the hearts of the audience. Apart from it, he has proved his mettle by acting in films like Dear Comrade, Pelli Choopulu, and Taxiwaala.

Vijay Deverakonda is listed amongst the most versatile actors in the country and as per India Today, he charged a whopping remuneration of Rs 35 crore for Liger. Being one of the highest-paid actors today, Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a super luxe life. He has a net worth of multi-million crores, as media reports.

Let’s take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by Vijay Deverakonda:

BMW 5 series

This is one of the many luxurious cars owned by Vijay Deverakonda. The comfortable sedan offers luxurious interiors and costs Rs 60 lakhs.

Plush home in Jubilee Hills

Vijay Deverakonda’s most prized possession is his plush bungalow at Jubilee & Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. He moved into the house a couple of years ago. As per reports, the actor bought the bungalow for a whopping Rs 15 crore.

Ford Mustang

Mustang GT is one of Vijay Deverakonda’s favorite cars, which comes for Rs 75 lakh.

Mercedes Benz GLC Class

Vijay Deverakonda has a thing for luxurious cars and he is often spotted driving to shoots and around Hyderabad in this luxurious SUV. The GLC Class has priced upwards from Rs 60 lakh.

Rowdy Club

In 2018, the Liger actor joined hands with Myntra to launch his fashion brand, Rowdy Club. Soon, he became the first Tollywood actor to introduce their apparel line.

Volvo XC 90

Volvo XC 90 is said to be the costliest vehicle parked in Vijay Deverakonda’s garage. As per reports, the luxe pair of wheels comes for Rs. 85-90 lakhs.