Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ surpass ‘Sooryavanshi’ at Indian Box Office? Find out here!

The Tom Holland-starrer collected around Rs 35 crore only for advance booking! Movie Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh gave 5 stars to the movie and called it “MARVEL-OUS’ in a tweet.

The Marvel franchise has a lot of fan following in India and the fans had been patiently waiting for the film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for quite sometime. Now that the film has found its way here, it has gathered immense praise and applause from the audience. People are going absolutely berserk over the film and it is on its way to breaking some major box office records in the country! Movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh had on Thursday tweeted that the Marvel Cinematic Universe film has become the widest Hollywood film ever to have released in India across 3264 screens!

Adarsh also compared the screen count of the film to earlier Avenger films that were released in 2018 and 2019. The highest number of screens up until now was locked by the 2019 film, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which occupied 2845 screens in India.

The Tom Holland-starrer collected around Rs 35 crore only for advance booking! Analyst Adarsh gave 5 stars to the movie and called it “MARVEL-OUS’ in a tweet.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer film ‘Sooryavanshi’ which was released on November 5, is now slowly moving towards hitting the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office. Adarsh had also praised the film saying the film’s performance is commendable considering its presence on Netflix and also the fact that it is being screened at very few screens/shows. The analyst had earlier said in one of his tweets that Sooryavanshi’s biz continues to grow over the weekends, with the film collecting a total of Rs 195.04 crore in its sixth week.

#Sooryavanshi continues to surprise… Despite having its presence on #Netflix and also the fact that it is being screened at very few screens/shows, the biz continues to grow over the weekends… [Week 6] Fri 10 lacs, Sat 21 lacs, Sun 41 lacs. Total: ₹ 195.04 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ub8rpY2c9c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2021

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta who was also praises for the Bollywood film in his review, had predicted that it was possible for ‘Sooryanvanshi to touch the Rs 250 crore mark. “On the whole, Sooryavanshi is a super-hit film, no questions asked! It will bring the industry, adversely affected by the 19 months of lockdowns, back on track in a big way. It will easily touch the Rs. 250-crore mark and may even surpass that as it will succeed in bringing the public back to the cinemas after the long ‘interval’,” Nahta had said.

With the film now touching RS 200 crore benchmark, it looks like 250 crore shouldn’t be too far a dream for the Sooryanvanshi team!

Looks like ‘Sooryavanshi’ yesterday touched Rs. 190 crore nett in India. Wow! In these times, this figure. Hope it touches the 200-crore mark too. Congratulations to the team! — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) December 1, 2021

Although ‘Sooryavanshi’ is doing exceptionally well, it still is clear as day that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will probably walk away with the cake!