Will Smith visits sets of ‘Student Of The Year 2’

Will is currently in Mumbai for an event. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Hollywood star Will Smith visited the sets of Punit Malhotra’s upcoming film ‘Student of the Year 2’ and spent time with the lead cast of the film which stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday.

He visited the sets of Karan Johar’s production project SOTY 2 and was seen bonding with the lead actors of the film.

Dharma Productions official Instagram page shared a picture of Tiger with Will, writing, “There’s a guest on the sets of #SOTY2 and ‘will’ you be able to keep calm after seeing these?”

Will also shared a picture of him shaking a leg with Tiger, captioning it, “On Set in Bollywood!! Shout out to the Cast & Crew of Student of the Year 2. Thanx for Letting Me Play.”

Meanwhile, Ananya and Tara also posted selfies on their Instagram account with Will. Anaya captioned the photo, “This legend visited our set today!!”

Will is currently in Mumbai for an event.

Earlier, he also visited the sets of ‘Koffee with Karan’ and bonded with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh over a dinner date later.

He might be seen in a special appearance in the Kofee episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.