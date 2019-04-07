Will Smith shakes a leg Bollywood style on SOTY 2’s Radha and Ranveer’s Tattad Tattad

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 4:34 AM

In the first half of the episode, Will Smith meets Ranveer Singh and they both talk about how movies and songs are shot in Bollywood movies

Will Smith is pushing his boundaries to grow in his personal and professional life and his latest endeavor was to visit India and shake a leg with Bollywood stars in a dance and song sequence.

The American actor and rapper have fulfilled his wish and his latest episode of Will Smith’s Bucket List he lands in India and witnesses the culture and diversity of the country while riding and auto across the lanes. He then takes up dancing to the popular dance number, Radha from Student of the Year but with the star cast of the new franchisee i.e. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, and Tara Sutaria.

The 50-year-old star greeted the actor and while shooting the sequence admitted that while he felt nervous, he managed to get a really good sense of what makes Bollywood tick.

He said, ‘people go to the movies because they want to have fun, they want to feel good’.

Although we don’t know if the song will feature in the movie, he has our hearts for that amazing performance.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the first half of the episode, Will Smith meets Ranveer Singh and they both talk about how movies and songs are shot in Bollywood movies. Ranveer then informs Will that when songs are shot in Bollywood films, it is more like a carnival and the audience sees a Bollywood hero represents the ideal with all the positive qualities. Post this, Ranveer takes Will to see a video of his song Tattad Tattad from his movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ram Leela. Will feels the energy of Bollywood and does a few steps with Ranveer on seeing the video of the song.

KARAN JOHAR’S TWEET:

The producer of Student of the Year 2, Karan Johar expressing his delight on seeing Will Smith dancing away to Bollywood rhythm tweeted that, ‘my friend WILL SMITH ticks off his BUCKET LIST in BOLLYWOOD! This is the most heartening and entertaining video you will see today!’

