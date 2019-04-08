Will Smith in Haridwar! Hollywood star’s picture wearing Rudraksha mala and tilak is winning the internet

The Hollywood actor took to Instagram to share an emotional post along with a heartwarming photograph of his Haridwar experience

Remember, Will Smith as the struggling father in the film ‘Pursuit of Happiness’? The Independence Day actor is currently in India, where he had visited Haridwar for the shoot of his Facebook Watch show titled, “Will Smith’s bucket list’. The Hollywood actor took to Instagram to share an emotional post along with a heartwarming photograph of his Haridwar experience. Smith’s Instagram post begins with these words, “My grandmother used to say: ‘God teaches through experience.” The actor has included a series of photos and a video including one of the Ganga aarti in Haridwar.

Then, Smith’s post talks about his travel experience in India, referring to the ‘colours, the people and the natural beauty’. According to Smith, this has ‘awakened a new understanding’ in the actor, particularly regarding his ‘self’, work and truths of the world. The post has gone viral, with over 1.5 million ‘likes’.

So, what exactly made the Hollywood actor’ s post a big hit with the Indian audience? Movie buffs, take a few guesses by observing the details in his post.

First, get a closer look and you can see Indian culture and its symbolism writ large on the photograph that he has shared of himself in a prayer pose. For instance, the actor holds the traditional pose of folding the palms together, the fingers touching, to convey the timeless Indian greeting of ‘Namaste’.

The photograph also shows a ‘tika’ on the Hollywood actor’s forehead along with a Rudraksha mala (neck chain). In Will Smith’s photograph, you can also spot plate of freshly plucked flowers, a ‘purna kumbham’ made wholly in steel and a mustard coloured Indian rug on which he is seated.

The pursuit of truth, wisdom and happiness has always urged seekers from all realms of life to travel to India to explore the ‘Truth’ within. Many Hollywood icons and celebrities such as Richard Gere, George Harrison, Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, best-selling author Elizabeth Gilbert, among others are known to have drawn creative inspiration after traveling to India. Now, it is Will Smith’s turn to feel inspired by yet another visit to India! Needless to say, the Internet is loving it!

According to local news reports, Will Smith traveled across Mumbai’s busy streets in an auto rickshaw. The Hollywood actor is also known to have got some dance lessons from Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

In 2017, Will Smith had visited Mumbai for promoting his Netflix film, ‘Bright.’ During the visit, he also attended a conclave in New Delhi.