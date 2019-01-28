Will Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan team up for Love Aaj Kal 2? Here are the details!

The truth about Saif and Sara Ali Khan coming together for Love Aaj Kal 2. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan wowed the audience with their witty repartee when they recently shared the couch on Karan Johar’s chat show. When rumours began doing the rounds that the father-daughter duo will come together for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel, fans were super-excited. It was being said that Saif will play Sara’s father in the film. However, Saif denied the rumours in conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Sara said that she would love to do a film with her Abba (father), but, the film and their characters must justify their presence, and they shouldn’t do a film just for the sake of doing it.

Also Read: Delhi weather today!

While director Imtiaz Ali has admitted that the film is in the offing, the cast is yet to be confirmed. Earlier, Imtiaz had told PTI when asked about casting Sara in the film that they haven’t announced anything. They are working towards a film. But can’t say anything now. The director had said he plans to start shooting by this year.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is next supposed to be seen in Om Raut’s star-studded period drama film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more. Saif and Ajay Devgn last shared screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara. Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to hit the screens on November 22 this year.

Meanwhile, Saif is also reported to be returning to the Race series for its fourth instalment, to be released in 2020. Sara Ali Khan would reportedly be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 movie Coolie No.1 that had starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.