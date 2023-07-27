Will Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani cross the opening of Kartik Aaryan’s Satyaprem Ki Katha?

After ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, the world of Bollywood romances is set for another grand spectacle with the upcoming release of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’. While ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ stars the powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the former was a resounding success for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The question on everyone’s mind is whether ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ will be able to surpass the opening weekend collections of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which soared to over 37 crores.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ struck a chord with audiences due to its nuanced portrayal of romance and healthy masculinity. Kartik Aaryan’s performance garnered immense praise, and his depiction of a holistic approach to relationships resonated with viewers. The chemistry between Kartik and Kiara Advani was applauded, making them a beloved on-screen pair. The film’s success also owes much to its well-received music, with tracks like ‘Naseeb Se’ and ‘Gujju Pataka’ becoming fan favorites.

On the other hand, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ has generated tremendous buzz mainly because of the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Ranveer Singh, known for his boundless energy and enthusiasm, promises a captivating performance in his element. Alia Bhatt’s versatility and charm too is guaranteed to add a special touch to the film. The excitement to witness the magical on-screen pairing of Ranveer and Alia has been building up among fans, making ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ one of the most awaited releases of the year.

The early indicators of the film’s music seem promising, with tracks like ‘Jhumka’ and ‘Tum Kya Mile’ receiving a positive response from the audience. Music plays a vital role in romantic films, and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ seems to have ticked the right boxes in this department.

While ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ had a fresh and relatable approach to romance, earning appreciation for its heartwarming narrative and Kartik Aaryan’s endearing portrayal, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ on the other hand brings together powerhouse talents, some great visuals and catchy music.

The excitement around films like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, prove that there is a significant appetite for well-crafted romantic films among audiences.

While ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ has all the makings of a blockbuster romantic film, only time will tell what new milestone will it create in the romantic genre.