Will Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar be able to break even?

With a budget of 200 crore, which includes a huge fee of Ranbir Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar needs to make Rs 240 crore net India to be called a clean hit.

Written by Eshita Bhargava
A still from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the latest film in theatres by Luv Ranjan that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time together, raked in an India net collection of Rs 36.5 crore by the end of Friday, its third day after an opening of Rs 15.7 crores and is all set for a weekend again, getting a long weekend start.

Now while this seems to be a great opening collection, once you hear the budget of the film, it will sound much less impressive when you hear the budget of this extravaganza.

The budget of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is known to be over Rs 200 crores which is a mega-budget for a film shot in the cities and without much VFX but quite understandable when your hero is on an over-charging spree currently, as Ranbir Kapoor is known to be taking a very large cut of the budget just as his fee.

Now just imagine if that large fee was cut down, this film could be making a profit by the end of just its opening weekend but with the budget, this high, a Rs 15 crore opening and Rs 36 crore 3-day collection doesn’t seem so great in retrospect does it? Do you think Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be able to make profits even after its lifetime collection? One can only hope so.

First published on: 12-03-2023 at 12:20 IST

