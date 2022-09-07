Will Brahmastra be able to recover its budget of Rs 410 crore? Know it here

Fans are waiting for the release of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Brahmastra for a long time. While the trailer and songs of the film have already accelerated the expectation on a different level, now the news that the film has been made on a budget of Rs 410 crore is doing rounds leaving us all with a question: Will it be able to recover the amount in a kind of phase that Bollywood is going through?

If we look at the bigger picture, we can say that the Hindi film industry is definitely not in the condition that it was earlier. However, where the films are facing major backlash from the audience, the industry has also experienced the entry of big players who have made their place in the market. Amid the dull phases of the industry, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra is a big challenge on its way. While the makers have recently revealed that with a budget of Rs 410 crore, Brahmastra is the most expensive film made in Bollywood so far. This has raised the expectation of the audience and they are hoping that the film performs well at the box office.

The film has all the elements needed to make it a blockbuster – the biggest star cast, the biggest production house, the songs, the VFX, the massive BGMs, and everything that you can ask for, the film has it for you to offer. But all these factors themselves bring up a big question that whether the film would be able to retain the money at the box office and break the condition that Bollywood is facing for the past year.

We recently witnessed the entrance of some really big players from the Southern film industry. KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash opened at Rs 54 crore in the Hindi market on the very first day. It was made on a Rs 100 crore budget and it earned Rs 1,250 crore globally. RRR has also been made with a budget of Rs 550 crore and went on to collect Rs 1,200 crore on the global level, and then comes films like Laal Singh Chaddha, 83, Shamshera, and Raksha Bandhan which were made on a big budget but couldn’t recover its budgets. So, while such huge players have faced a backlash from the Bollywood market, it would be exciting to see how Brahmastra will be able to perform at the box office and whether it will be able to surpass the collections of these films.