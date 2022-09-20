Will Brahmastra be able to match KGF 2 at box office? Know it here

After making a lot of buzz, Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva released in the theaters on September 9. Having sailed through a lot of ups and downs on its box office journey, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film is dwelling on the high expectations of the audience upon its strength to reach somewhere near those figures of box office winner KGF 2. However, as per reports, it looks difficult. The films received negative to mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

If we look at the net total collection of this mega-blockbuster in the Hindi market KGF 2 is leading the way with a collection of Rs 427.49 crores net in the Hindi market, whereas if we look at the Brahmastra’s collections, the film has collected Rs 180 crores net in the Hindi market and adding Rs 21.12 crores collection in other languages makes it Rs 201.12 crores. Moreover, it is clearly visible that the film has not somewhere near half of the collection of KGF 2. Moreover, where the film would have caught up a speedy run at the box office it is just crawling if compared to that of KGF 2. Brahmastra is facing a dry run at the box office to make its place in the race for this blockbuster as of now while it will definitely be a tough journey to touch upon the figures of KGF 2.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, with extended cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Brahmastra has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji’s larger-than-life vision and the VFX used in the film, but others have criticised the film for its dialogues and plot-line.

The film has been the most talked about film in the past few years and was expected to bring a never seen before record at the box office however faced huge competition from the biggest blockbusters of this year, KGF 2. As Brahmastra is running in its second week it seems like the film will have to face hardship to justify itself at the box office upon the capital invested.