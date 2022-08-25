Will Brahmastra be able to break the record of Yash’s KGF 2’s first-day collection of 54 core? Know it here

The entertainment industry has seen the domination of big players who have always taken a front hand on the box office collections while the release of Yash’s highly anticipated film, KGF 2 changed the game. While the film has booked the biggest opening with 54 crore ever in the Hindi market, now the biggies of the industry and the audience are eyeing Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva to know if it can beat up these figures.

The audience encountered the much-awaited KGF 2 after a long time and as expected, Yash’s entry with his first Hindi pan-India film not only booked the opening of a huge 54 crore ever in the Hindi market but it also set a new benchmark for others. Indeed, the craze of a Rocking star holds up all the credit for creating such a rage around the corners which is unbeatable.

Undoubtedly, with the release of KGF 2, Yash has created the fanbase that the biggies of the industry took years to achieve. While the actor flooded the box office with massive numbers, we are still wondering who would be able to beat those. While Ranbir Kapoor is coming up with his most awaited fantasy adventure film Brahmāstra, everyone is wondering, if this megabudget film will be able to break the records that Yash has set with his KGF 2. Nevertheless, announced in 2014 Ranbir’s Brahmāstra has paved a long path and has everything from, big budgets, enthralling visual effects, and a big star cast, to delivering a power-packed experience to the audience.

Now it would be exciting to see if that charm of Ranbir Kapoor works again at the box office and breaks the record of the first-day collection of Yash’s KGF 2? As Yash has been sustaining his place at the top with these huge box office collections, it doesn’t seem to have any competitors around as of now. Apart from its first-day collection, the film has also collected a huge figure of 900 crore. In the domestic market and around 27 million dollars in the international market while it has been constantly gaining a lot of love on the OTT platform as well. Now it would be interesting to see if Brahmāstra will be able to beat these big numbers or not.