Why no one questioned Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher? Taapsee Pannu blasts criticism with a fiery post

Taapsee on Tuesday shared a lengthy post on her Twitter following backlash for the age-inappropriate casting.

After the trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh was released by the makers on Monday, it has picked up some backlash for the age-inappropriate casting and make-up used to make the lead actors look old. The film which has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani features the two actors as oldest sharpshooters in the world. Following the backlash and criticism for the makeup to alter the age despite having appropriate actors of the same age, Taapsee on Tuesday shared a lengthy post on her Twitter and pointed out ‘how no one questioned Anupam Kher’s look in Saaransh or Aamir Khan’s casting as a college student in 3 Idiots’.

In the tweet that Taapsee Pannu posted on Tuesday, she shared images containing written text. A part of the lengthy post shared by her reads, “I wonder, I just wonder, do we ever want to embrace the positivity around or just keep latching onto the negativity and keep glorifying it to save our lack of risk-taking tendencies. Have we really lost our shoulder along with our spine in order to support people who venture out of their comfort zone to bring about a change? Or it is just reserved for 2 females at a relatively nascent stage of their career, who have ventured out to do something, which was told to, and most of the people turned down?”

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves.

So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE –#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

“Did we ever ask the same question when we all loved the character of Anupam Kher in Saaransh? Did we ever question when Nargis Dutt played mother to Sunil Dutt in one of the iconic films of Bollywood? Did we question John Travolta for portraying a woman in Hairspray? Did we put a question on Eddie Murphy for playing a white Jewish man in Coming to America? Did we question when Aamir Khan portrayed the role of a college kid in 3 Idiots? Also, in the future, are we going to question Ayushmann Khurrana for playing a gay man in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan? Or are these lovely allegations and questions especially reserved for us?” Taapsee further quoted in the post she shared.

Taapsee’s note, towards the end, thanked everyone for paying attention to the film ‘with a big heart’. She asked everyone to watch her upcoming film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ in theaters. The film which has been bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap is set to release this Diwali.