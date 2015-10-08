Why many male actors turned down Meryl Streep’s ‘Suffragette’

Many male actors turned down the chance to play a role in Meryl Streep’s new film ‘Suffragette’ because the roles were not big enough.

‘Suffragette’ scriptwriter Abi Morgan said that the aim was to get complex but supporting male roles, but finding the actors to play them was unusually tough, The Independent reports.

Morgan added that when they came to cast the film it was very difficult because they kept getting calls from agents saying the parts weren’t big enough for the men.

The movie is a British historical period drama film directed by Sarah Gavron and centers on early members of the British women’s suffrage movement of the late 19th and early 20th century.

`Suffragette` cast includes Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Brendan Gleeson and Anne-Marie Duff and it is set to release on October 9.