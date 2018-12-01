Why Kangana Ranaut has refused to attend Manikarnika promotions? Here’s all about her latest tiff with makers of film

In a warning to the makers of Manikarnika, Kangana said that she will not promote the film unless they solved the issues with the labourers.

Outspoken Kangana Ranaut has once again proved it that she is always on the go to take a stand not just for herself but also for others. In her latest tiff with the makers of her upcoming film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, this actor has gone out of her way to be there for her crew members. According to a report by IANS, Kangana is upset with a section of her crew and labourers not being paid their dues on time. She has reportedly said that she will not attend the promotions of Manikarnika until the labourers got their dues cleared. The actor has also said that actors in Bollywood get unnecessary importance and attention.

In Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana will be seen playing the role of Rani Lakshmibai. The film is now in its post-production stage and is facing wrath of some of its crew members who are upset for not being paid their dues on time. The crew was promised to be paid by October but still remains unpaid. The workers then approached the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) for help. When the matter came in Kangana’s knowledge she expressed her sadness and said that she always opposed such kind of practices in the industry.

Quoting the actor, IANS reported, “There are doubts that labourers and technicians in the film industry are really devalued. I don’t know why actors only get unnecessary attention and importance in the film industry and because of that, I also want to be a technician.” She went on to say that she feels labourers are absolutely devalued and she wanted to venture into direction for these unsung heroes of the film industry. Kangana also mentioned that issues such as non-payment of dues would not be tolerated by her.

In a warning to the makers of Manikarnika, Kangana said that she will not promote the film unless they solved the issues with the labourers. She also went on to say, “When such things happen with labourers, it can’t be tolerated but I have been promised by the makers of the film that there is no such thing like that. They told me that they have a dispute with a vendor and they are doing a negotiation with him because they don’t think they should pay as much he is demanding.”

She reportedly said that she will not be attending the film’s promo launch even if one labourer goes unpaid. Kangana’s film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a biographical film based on the life of Jhansi’s Rani Laxmibai is set to hit the screens on January 25.