Why Joker is a big no for kids? Viewers must take lesson from 5 lifestyle loopholes that DC flick highlights

The theme of the Joker is something which gives us very valuable lifestyle lessons.

The recent Hollywood film based on the iconic villain character of the DC universe, Joker has garnered accolades from everyone. Joker is being critically acclaimed across the world and termed as cinematic marvel as the film has performed excellently on each aspect of cinema. The actor who has portrayed the character of Joker, Joaquin Phoenix has received lots of appreciation. From cinematography, costume and background score to Music, Acting and storytelling techniques, the film is impeccable. But, the theme of the film is something which gives us very valuable lifestyle lessons. The character on which the film is based might depict the real-life story of many and they might need help. Also, if you have not seen the film we are warning you of potential spoilers beforehand.

Here are a few lifestyle loopholes that the film ‘Joker’ highlights:

Loneliness and Depression: The main theme that has been used to develop the villainous character in the film is loneliness. Loneliness can be one very non-apparent lifestyle disorder in someone’s life but it certainly has a big impact on both mental and physical wellbeing. Depression is the most significant and common result of loneliness. Stress and Anxiety: Stress be it from work, from family, from society or anything else, it has a very negative impact on us. In the film, we can see how the makers have characterised Joker who suffers immense stress in every aspect of his life. Mental Issues: The character in the film has been depicted to be suffering from a serious mental illness which is not given proper medical attention. But, at the same time due to lack of treatment, he seeks mental solace in grabbing attention, which he gets from dark and negative activities making him the villain. So, it is very important to have peace of mind to eliminate such mental issues. Impact of Society: It is very important to manage the impact of society on your lifestyle. The film gives us a pivotal lesson to not let society have an upper hand in your personal space. In the film, the Joker thinks that he has no place in society and no one is ready to accept him due to the circumstances through which his life story evolves. Job and Work-related issue: It is very important to manage work-related pressure and politics. The film gives a very strong message that how wrong treatment at a workplace can turn someone’s life miserable. Also, it should be the organisation’s duty to make sure that the work-related stress of its employees is being looked after.

The film has taught us many wrongs of our society and how such things can impact someone’s to turn negative. From selfishness of society to its ignorance towards the needy and poor, Joker highlights it all.

READ | All hail new superstar! Here’s why Ayushmann Khurrana is the next big thing in Bollywood

The film is a cinematic marvel but it should be made certain that it is not a film that kids need to watch. The darkness, that has been prevalent throughout the film is something that kids definitely need to stay away from. So, parents, it is your duty to make sure your kid does not get to watch it if he is not above 18 years of age.

In the film, Joker says ‘You won’t get it’, but it is very important that you get all these loopholes corrected for a balanced and happy life.