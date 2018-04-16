Why is Satish Kaushik saying sorry to Boney Kapoor over Anil Kapoor, Sridevi starrer this movie

The actor who made his directorial debut with Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher starrer Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja back in 1993 today said sorry to Boney Kapoor today. (Photo: Twitter)

Director and actor Satish Kaushik, who has played many notable characters in the past, today took to Twitter to apologise to Boney Kapoor for a Anil Kapoor-Sridevi film. The actor who made his directorial debut with Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher starrer Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja back in 1993 today said sorry to Boney Kapoor for leaving him broke after the failure of the movie. Remembering what happened back then, Kaushik shared a post saying, “Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO bt it was my first child & will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever & my sorry 2 @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break bt was broke after d film. celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher.”

He added, “It is not about good or bad after 25 years. It is about owning your failures with your head high in the air. You must be a very successful person, but try owning your failures and I assure you, you will be more successful.”

Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO bt it was my first child & will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever & my sorry 2 @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break bt was broke after d film.celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/mXoogmQha5 — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 16, 2018

While Kaushik was expressing his regret for the failure of the film, he was hailed by many people on the social media platform. One user wrote, “Sir , it was a good film , some films not releasing in the right time, congratulations to all ‘ROOP KI RANI CHORON KA RAJA’ Team.” Another user wrote, “Ever since I am watching TV I have known this movie & so is every1 around me.

Don’t know abt the BO failure then but it has lived till today & will be there forever.”

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor who played the lead role in the film took to Twitter and remembered the film. He shared a post saying, “Can’t believe it’s been 25 years for #RKRCKR I remember the obstacles that we faced during the shooting of this film & after as well but it was still a memorable journey. We miss the Roop Ki Rani every day. @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher @bindasbhidu.”

Anupam Kher who played the role of the antagonist in the film ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’ also remembered the film, 25 years after its release.He wrote, “I have great memories of #RoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja which completes 25years. ‘Shaitan Ki Kasam’ will always be proud of my association with the film & with @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @AnilKapoor @bindasbhidu & @SrideviBKapoor. In some failures there are greater success stories.”