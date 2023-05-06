Salman Khan, the superstar, is loved by everyone – from all age groups and all sections of society. His unassuming personality will instantly make you like him, however, when it comes to acting, Salman Khan will have to reinvent himself. His ‘one-man army’ rule is not working for him at this stage in his career. Nothing can shake the superstar from his position as he is the darling of the masses, but there is a certain need for reinvention.

His recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan didn’t do well at the box office. Reason? Lack of creativity. Period. Salman Khan is known to be the man who can make or break someone’s career. When things were not working for him, he opened Salman Khan Films, his production company. He started producing his films on his own. The directors and actors he works with are usually someone he is launching. In all this chaos, the actor has lost his charm and relatability factor with the audience.

The scripts of his films are more or less the same and the audience is not ready to accept that. With quality content from across the globe available on streaming platforms, the audience is no longer interested in consuming senseless movies. This has impacted a lot of films but for good.

The actor needs a fine balance between what he wants and what his fans want. Salman Khan’s fans have really been forgiving of him when his films fail to impress them but their hopes and trust in the actor still exists.

His cameo in Pathaan had impressed the fans but that had to happen – The filmmaker cracked the formula of bringing two of the biggest superstars together. Film critic and leading trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “It’s time for Salman Khan to reinvent himself. Most of the superstars did that after a point. Amitabh Bachchan, who had a massive fan base, decided to work on himself and show the audience something new. Post Mrityudaata and Lal Badshah, he decided to change the game and did Mohabbatein with Shah Rukh Khan. Similarly, Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan base but his films are failing miserably at the box office. He needs to understand his audience.”

When Salman Khan started his career, he did varied roles and stepped out of his comfort zone. His fandom will grow only if he is willing to grow as an actor. He needs to change the directors, the narrative, and the production houses.

Honestly, Salman Khan should stop playing ‘Bhai’ and focus on reinventing himself. The actor has been doing similar films for the past decade providing the same content to his fans – This has become a downer. Salman Khan needs to realise that the taste of the audience has evolved, and their preference for content consumption has changed. So he will have to mould himself accordingly.

“Salman Khan is the only superstar that audiences cannot have enough of. He is a powerhouse who is loved by fans. I think he has already reinvented himself but he needs to choose better script, better directors, and right kind of films. He has a huge mass fan base but he also has class metro audience. He understand that he needs to change the game and he is working on it. Tiger 3 is going can be a game-changer,” Girish Johar, Producer and film business experts said.