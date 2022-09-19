Why does Brahmastra has different figures from different sources? Know it here

How much Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva has earned at the box office is a question that everyone wants to know but there’s no specific answer to it. The film has reported different figures from different sources and these numbers have raised doubts. Recently, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut claimed that the makers are ‘faking’ the figures to portray an unreal success. However, the trade analysts feels that’s not the case. Let’s simplify things to understand why there are discrepancies in the box office figures of Brahmastra.

Across India and in the West, the box office collections of a movie are calculated in various ways and that results in different digits for the same film. Brahmastra released in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This mix of languages and countries is another reason why it’s not easy to calculate the collection for Brahmastra. To understand it better, financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava got in touch with the leading trade analyst Komal Nahta.

Explaining one of the major reasons behind the discrepancies in the box office figures, Komal Nahta said, “A film having different box office figures usually happens with big budget films often. In the case of Brahmastra, there are so many self-proclaimed analysts that the real figures are also being regarded as ‘fake’. A part of the industry wants to run down the film as these people are trying to justify their reviews by quoting wrong digits. It’s horrific to see that. These days even film critics are talking like a trade analyst. They can say they hated the film but cannot predict the success of the films. When you have enemies inside the industry, then how can we blame the public who believe them?”

How is the box office collection calculated?

The most important thing for people doubting the Brahmastra box office collection is to understand that there’s a difference between gross and net amount. The gross box office collection includes the money received from the total sale of film tickets, while nett is gross minus deductions made by the government like entertainment tax, service tax, etc. Another thing to consider is that these taxes differ from state to state, hence, the nett collection of a film can differ from one state to another for the same film with the same gross amount.

Komal Nahta explains, “When you go to the ticket counter and pay approximately Rs 300. Now out of this GST is deducted and goes to the government. Now what remains is the nett collections. When we say the film has earned Rs 360 crores from the global box office – it means we are calculating ticket sales minus the GST. From this, nett collections – ballpark 50 per cent goes to the distributors and the remaining is retained by cinema as “rent” for running the film. When we assume a film will do approximately Rs 250 crores business – it means Rs 125 crore will come to Disney and the same will be retained by cinemas.”

Reasons for the discrepancies in the box office numbers

Also, gross collections are not the exact earnings made by a producer or the distributors, in fact, their share in a film is much lower than what people think. The share of the distributors also determines the collection of a film. It’s nett earning minus rent charged by the theatres for their service. Brahmastra has so far earned Rs 350 crore in gross collections worldwide, the makers revealed on Monday. However, this does not mean the producers or even the distributors have earned this much. Their share is much lower.

Komal Nahta added, “Actors have nothing to do with the profitability of the film. They charge their fee,” explaining how profit is calculated. “It is only for the producers – in this case – Dharma Productions, Disney, Meraki, and Prime Focus. The film is big on visual effects, so Namit Malhotra decided to take a part of the profit instead of charging for Brahmastra. They are all co-producers,” Komal Nahta said.

“Every paisa that comes at the box office is going to be divided between the four partners after the entire investment is recovered. The Rs 410 crore will go to Disney as they’ve invested and then the additional money that comes in will be divided between the four partners. Another important point is Brahmastra has been announced as a trilogy and even if it has been made on a budget of Rs 410 crores– anybody with business sense would say that you can take out approximately 50-60 crores as profit considering half the work required for the trilogy has already been done. They can recover from Part 2 and Part 3. They ideally have to recover some Rs 340 crores approximately from Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva.”

The film industry is not a uniform body worldwide and they use different methods to calculate the box office collections, leading to different numbers for a film.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, with extended cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Brahmastra has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji’s larger-than-life vision and the VFX used in the film, but others have criticised the film for its dialogues and plot-line.

To conclude, how much an Indian film earns at the box office is always a ballpark figure, and never an exact one.