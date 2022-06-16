Why BRB status of BTS is ‘Dynamite’ for music world and beyond: Your ultimate guide to K-pop’s biggest-ever sensation

Was it honestly the best?

Cause I just wanna see the next ….

Yeah the past was honestly the best

But my best is what comes next…

Best moment is yet to come…

On June 10, K-pop group BTS dropped a stunning music video titled ‘Yet To Come’ from their anthology album ‘Proof’ and we saw Suga, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin and V crooning these almost prophetic lyrics. Little did the ARMY know that these words would gain a different meaning all together as the septet announced an indefinite pause in their collective musical journey four days later on June 14.

Since the Festa dinner video, which is usually the occasion to celebrate the K-pop pioneers’ anniversary, the internet is filled with numerous ‘hiatus’ newbreaks, clarifications from BTS members such as RM and V. But what exactly is so special about these Bangtan Boys why it matters beyond just the world of music? Well, in case you are wondering all this, here’s the cheatsheet to the maddening universe of K-pop sensation BTS.

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan hit the musical circuits with its debut single album ‘2 cool 4 Skool’ in 2013. A year later, the group’s second album ‘Dark & Wild’ was released. But it was the second Korean studio album ‘Wings’ that catapulted BTS to new highs. It was the first album by BTS that sold over one million copies in South Korea itself. By 2017, BTS became a global icon with non-Korean listeners enjoying its upbeat music and youth-empowering lyrics.