Sridevi dead at 54; here is a look at her journey

Actress Sridevi dies at 54. (Reuters)

Sridevi passes away: The sudden demise of Bollywood actress Sridevi has sent a wave of shock to the film fraternity as well as fans and audience. The actress who was in Dubai attending a family wedding breathed last on Sunday. Veteran actress Sridevi died due to massive cardiac arrest. The iconic Bollywood actress was attending nephew and actor Mohit Marwah’s wedding in Dubai with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. The enigmatic performer that Sridevi was, her death has shaken the pillars of the industry. Ardent fans of the actress have started thronging her house in Mumbai after the news of her death broke in the social media. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his grief on the death of the actress. PM wrote, ” Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace.”

Sridevi, born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan made her Bollywood debut as a child artist at the age of 12 in Julie released in 1975. The actress’s contribution to the film industry in both Bollywood and down south is immense. Her career spanned over a period of 40 years where she acted chiefly in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and Hindi films. Tamil films like Moondru Mudichu (1976), Vayathinile (1977), Sigappu Rojakkal(1978), Varumayin Niram Sivappu (1980), Meendum Kokila (1981), Premabhishekam (1981), Moondram Pirai (1982) and others brought the actress in the limelight.

In Bollywood, she made her debut with Solva Sawan, but it was Himmatwala which gave the actress the public attention. Following she appeared in a string of Bollywood films like Mawaali (1983), Tohfa (1984), Naya Kadam (1984), Maqsad (1984), Masterji (1985), Nazrana (1987), Mr. India (1987), Waqt Ki Awaz (1988) and Chandni (1989). She also received critical acclaim for commercially successful movies such as Sadma (1983), Nagina (1986), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Gumrah (1993), Laadla (1994) and Judaai (1997). The acclaimed actress has been awarded a total of five Filmfare awards. After Judaai she took a break from movie and made her noteworthy comeback with Gauri Sindhe’s English Vinglish. She was last seen in the film Mom which released in 2017.