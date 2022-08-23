Who was Sonali Phogat? Actress turned Tik Tok star passes away due to heart attack

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, actress, Tik-Tok star, and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Goa. She also contested in the last assembly election in Haryana. Just 12 hours before she died, Sonali Phogat had posted a new profile picture on her social media accounts. She lost her husband in 2016, with whom she had a daughter named Yashodhara.

Sonali Phogat was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she entered as a wildcard contestant, after which she gained immense popularity.

Sonali Phogat on Bigg Boss

Other than her fight with television actor Rubina Dilaik, Sonali Phogat’s flirtatious conversations with Aly Goni also attracted much attention and increased Bigg Boss TRP.

Sonali Phogat’s acting career

Sonali Phogat made her acting debut in 2016 with a television serial called Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. Later, she appeared in a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. She was also a part of the 2019 web series The Story of Badmashgarh. That’s not all, she has been a part of various Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos.

Sonali Phogat’s political career

Sonali Phogat’s political career began in 2008 and she became the National Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha. In the 2019 Haryana elections, she contested the assembly elections from Adampur on a BJP ticket. She was standing against Kuldeep Bishnoi but she lost.

Sonali Phogat’s controversies Sonali Phogat has had a controversial life. Her name came up as accused in the mysterious death of her husband. Sonali Phogat lost her husband Sanjay Phogat in 2016 under mysterious circumstances in his farmhouse in Haryana. Sonali Phogat was also arrested for slapping a government official in Hisar. Sonali Phogat accused him of using derogatory language against her.