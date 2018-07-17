Who was Rita Bhaduri? Veteran actress with career spanning three decades passes away at 62

According to reports, Rita Bhaduri was suffering from the kidney ailment. The funeral will be held this afternoon in Mumbai

Rita Bhaduri, veteran Bollywood and TV actress, passed away on Tuesday morning. She was 62. The actress featured in as many as 70 movies like Beta, Raja, Julie, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, among others. She was also a prominent face on television through her roles in Khichdi, Kumkum, Choti Bahu and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan”, “Amanat”, “Ek Mahal Ho Sapnon Ka”. She had appeared in nearly 30 TV shows and currently played the role of Imarti Devi in Star Bharat’s TV show Nimki Mukhiya. Her career spanned over three decades. Apart from Hindi films, she also featured in Gujarati movies.

According to reports, she was suffering from the kidney ailment. Bhaduri was at the Sujay Hospital in Vile Parle. She was fighting a weak kidney and was on dialysis. “She died at around 1.30 a.m. and her family members took her body from the hospital at around 4 a.m., an IANS report said. The funeral will be held this afternoon in Mumbai

Actor Shishir Sharma has paid homage to Rita Bhaduri. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma…”.