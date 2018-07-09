Who was Kavi Kumar Azaad? Actor who played Dr Hathi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, passed away of heart attack

Well-known television actor Kavi Kumar Azaad passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. (Facebook)

Well-known television actor Kavi Kumar Azaad passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Azzad was famous for his portrayal of Dr.Hansraj Hathi on popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital. The entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in shock and had rushed to the hospital after hearing the news. The sitcom’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi said in a statement: “He was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoots, even if he was not feeling well.”

Azaad called the producer of the show this morning to inform of his inability to attend the day’s shoot due to ill-health. Little did the team know that he wouldn’t live to see the end of the day. “He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for the shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything,” Modi added.

Azaad replaced actor Nirmal Soni as Dr Hathi, who played the role for a year since the show’s inception, in 2009. Dr.Hansraj Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azaad was a doctor from Uttar Pradesh who lived with his wife Komal and son Gulabkumar (Goli). Residents of A Wing.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah is India’s longest running sitcom. The show is produced by Neela Tele Films Private Limited and was aired on July 28, 2008. The show airs on weekends (Monday to Friday) on SAB TV at 8 pm. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

The show revolves around the life of Jethalal Champaklal Gada, an electronics shop-owner and his family. They live in Gokuldham Society which is a fictional residential society in Powder Galli, Goregaon, Mumbai with four wings: A Wing, B Wing, C Wing and D Wing.