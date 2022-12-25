Who is Tunisha Sharma, the television actor who died by alleged suicide at 20?

Television actor Tunisha Sharma’s death came as a shocker to all. The 20-year-old actor, who was currently seen in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, hanged herself in a makeup room in Naigaon. She was rushed to the hospital but was soon declared brought dead.

Tunisha had been posting on her social media handle on the day of her death. She had shared a video on her Instagram story where she was seen sitting on her makeup chair. That’s not all, she also shared a picture on her Instagram profile on Saturday with a caption that read, “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop.”

Born in 2002 in Chandigarh, Tunisha has previously worked in films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Dabangg 3, and Kahaani 2 among others. She started acting at the age of 14. She also appeared in a few music videos including Heeriye, Mann Basiya, Tu Baith Mere Samne, among many others.

Tunisha made her debut as a child actor with Maharana Pratap as Chand Kanwar. However, she got noticed after playing Ahankara in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat (2015-2016).

Earlier in an interview with BT, Tunisha had spoken about depression, She said, “I was suffering from anxiety issues and feeling low even before ‘Internet Wala Love’ started. I have been working since a young age and lost my father at an early age. Then I lost my cousin sister and my grandmother passed away too. I was emotionally broken to take care of myself. There was a constant fear of not being able to work. My schedule turned erratic and I had to consult a doctor. I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression.”