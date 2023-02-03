Who is the highest-paid Indian actor? How much do top stars charge per film; Know it here

We all love watching films. While growing up, every one of us would have secretly thought of becoming an actor. Films do not just entertain us but many times also educate us. We have an idea that actors earn really well. Keeping the same in mind, we have curated a list of the highest-paid actors in the film industry. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan takes 60 per cent profit from his films. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan takes home Rs 50 crore for his movies. DNA reported that the actor charged Rs 120 crore for his recently released film Pathan. As per a report shared by the World of Statistics, Shah Rukh Khan has a massive net worth of Rs $770 million (approx Rs 6295.01 crore). He has managed to surpass Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, and others on the list of richest actors in the world right now.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar takes a profit share in the films he is a part of, along with massive fees. As per reports, the actor has charged Rs 50 crore for his last film Ram Setu. He will be charging approximately Rs 135 crore for his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. His net worth until 2022 was evaluated to be around $325 Million (Rs. 2660 Crore).

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is not just the top-paid actor but also the first Indian star to get a salary of Rs 100 crore plus on a feature film, way back in 2016 with Sultan. In 2017, he charged Rs 130 crore as acting fees for Tiger Zinda Hai. For both the YRF productions, Salman Khan also got into a profit-sharing deal getting 60 to 70 per cent of the total profits. Post Tiger Zinda Hai, it has all been home productions for Salman, which means he used to take home all of the satellite and digital revenue as his acting fees.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan charges around Rs 100-150 crores for his films. That’s not all, he also takes 70 per cent of the profit. His net worth as of 2022 was calculated to be around Rs 95 crores. His monthly salary exceeds 15 crores.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh takes home a paycheck of approximately Rs 30 core for his movies. According to a report in FPJ, the actor had charged Rs 13 crore for ‘83 and has now hiked his fee owing to the success of the film.