Who is Sonia Kapoor? Himesh Reshammiya’s second wife

Himesh Reshammiya, popular Bollywood music director, singer and actor, has married Sonia Kapoor. This happens to be the third big wedding coming recently from Bollywood after Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi. The wedding happened at Reshammiya’s residence in the presence of close friends and family in Mumbai. Sonia Kapoor is longtime girlfriend of Himesh Reshammiya and now his second wife.

With the wedding bells of Himesh Reshammiya making rounds across the internet, people are curious to know more about Sonia Kapoor. An actor by profession, Sonia has been a part of many popular television shows such as Kittie Party, Kkusum, Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Yes Boss, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, and Remix. As per a report, the duo has been in a relationship for more than a decad. It is not only television where Sonia Kapoor made an appearance. She was also seen in movies like Satta, Officer and Fareb.

Before the wedding, Reshammiya’s team had shared an official statement which read: “Himesh Reshammiya will tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Sonia Kapoor. A simple ceremony will be held on the night of May 11 at his residence. The ceremony will be a close-knit affair with just close family and friends. Himesh’s parents and son Swaym will also be present for the occasion.”

Himesh on Saturday shared images of his wedding with Sonia. On Facebook, he wrote – “I am really happy that Sonia and I have started this new journey, she is a lovely girl and I have loved her unconditionally.” Sonia Kapoor said, “Himesh is a wonderful human being and my soul mate. He means the world to me and I am very happy to start this beautiful journey with him.”

This happens to be Himesh Reshammiya’s second marriage. Before marrying Sonia, Himesh Reshammiya was married to Komal for more than two decades.