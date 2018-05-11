​​​
  3. Who is Sonia Kapoor? Himesh Reshammiya to marry this girl – Things to know about her

Who is Sonia Kapoor? Himesh Reshammiya to marry this girl – Things to know about her

Bollywood's famous singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is set to tie the know with actress Sonia Kapoor at his Mumbai residence on Friday.

By: | Updated: May 11, 2018 9:20 PM
sonia kapoor, himesh reshammiya marriage, himesh reshammiya marriage photos, himesh reshammiya wife age, himesh reshammiya wife pic, himesh reshammiya wife name, himesh reshammiya wife name photo, sonia kapoor photo, sonia kapoor pic Meet Sonia Kapoor. (Photo from Twitter)

Bollywood’s famous singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is set to tie the know with actress Sonia Kapoor at his Mumbai residence on Friday. According to a report in news agency ANI, Rakesh Upadhyay said, “Hey friends my brother and business partner Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor will be getting married at his residence with a simple ceremony tonight on May 11. It is a simple ceremony to be attended by close family and friends.”

This is Himesh’s 2nd marriage. Last year, he was granted divorce from Komal, his wife of over two decades. The news of Himesh-Komal’s separation 1st came to light in September 2016 when the couple filed for divorce.

Here are things to know about Sonia Kapoor:-

– Sonia Kapoor is an actress

– She has appeared in TV shows like ‘Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai’, ‘Jugni Chali Jalandhar’, ‘Yes Boss’ and ‘Remix’.

– According to famous Bollywood movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “Music composer – singer – actor Himesh Reshammiya to wed Sonia Kapoor in a simple ceremony at his residence today [11 May 2018]. The ceremony will be a close-knit family affair with just close family and friends.”

Earlier in the day, Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor, who now goes by the name “Sonam K Ahuja” over social media, has thanked her family, friends and well-wishers for making her wedding with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja a “spectacular” event. Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja on May 8 in an Anand Karaj ceremony, later followed by a star-studded reception, which was attended by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top