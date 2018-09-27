Who is Raveena Tandon’s ‘friendly neighbourhood spiderman’? None other than Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is Raveena Tandon’s ‘friendly neighbourhood spiderman’. (ANI)

Ranveer Singh is Raveena Tandon’s ‘friendly neighbourhood spiderman’. A normal human being is expected to get tired after partying all night, well, that’s clearly not the case with Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh. After pulling an all-nighter, partying with Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, SRK, Aamir Khan and others, Ranveer Singh decided to surprise Raveena Tandon on her sets.

Posting a selfie with the ‘Befikre’ actor on her Instagram Page, Raveen wrote, “Guess who dropped in on my sets! And had my entire team wrapped around his little finger? My #FriendlyNieghbourhoodSpiderman.” In the picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing a police uniform, which indicates that the actor was shooting for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’ when he decided to jump from one set to the other to meet Raveena, while the ‘Maatr’ actress looked fresh in a light teal top and subtle make-up.