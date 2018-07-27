Who is Nick Jonas and how did he meet Priyanka Chopra?

The 25-year-old singer’s full name is Nicholas Jerry Jonas and he was born on September 16. (Source: Reuters)

Various media reports suggest that after dating for two months, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged last week at the actress’ 36th birthday. The two had met last year at the Met Gala and have been seen on dates at various spots in the last few weeks. The 36-year-old actor has pulled out of her upcoming film Bharat leading to speculations about her marriage with the American Singer. While the internet is buzzing with this possible wedding of Hollywood and Bollywood, a lot of people are still wondering who Nick Jonas is.

Who is Nick Jonas?

The 25-year-old singer’s full name is Nicholas Jerry Jonas and he was born on September 16. He’s an American singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer. Jonas released his first single in 2002 but tasted success a few years later.

In 2005, he had formed a band with his elder brothers – Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. They called it the Jonas Brothers. He appeared on many shows on the Disney Channel like Camp Rock (2008), its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) and two of their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008–2010) and Jonas (2009–2010).

The band parted ways after 2013 and Nick returned to a solo career and began work on his second studio album – Nick Jonas – which released in 2014. The album entered the top ten of the Billboard 200. His Nick Jonas (2014) was re-released as Nick Jonas X2 in 2015, at which point he became an international star. He later released his third studio album, Last Year Was Complicated (2016), which was a massive success.

Jonas dated Miley Cyrus around 2006-07. In her 2009 book, Miles to Go, Miley writes that he was her “first love.” In 2008, he dated Selena Gomez.

How Nick Jonas met Priyanka Chopra?

The rumours of Priyanka Chopra dating Jonas started after they attended the Met Gala together in 2017. When the Quantico star was asked about this by Jimmy Kimmel, she had replied, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together, and it was fun.”

Meanwhile, a report by IANS claimed that Jonas said he met Chopra through a mutual friend. “[Chopra and I] met through a mutual friend, who she did Quantico with—this guy Graham—and we met up like, in New York the first time, and the same day I think we found out that we were both going to the Met Gala with Ralph Lauren,” he was quoted as saying.

Graham who Jonas is referring to is believed to be Graham Rogers – Chopra’s Quantico co-star, who also co-starred with Jonas in the movie – Careful What You Wish For.