Who is Joelle Rich, lawyer dating Johnny Depp? Know everything about her

If reports are to be believed, Johnny Depp is once again in love. He is reportedly dating a lawyer who was part of his legal team fighting against Amber Heard. No, wait, don’t jump your guns, she is Camille Vasquez who fought the defamation case.

As per reports, the actor is dating a lawyer named Joelle Rich who was representing him during the UK libel lawsuit against The Sun. Joelle Rich is married but separated from her husband. As per reports, she has two children. According to US Weekly, Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich are ‘pretty serious’ in their relationship.

Who is Joelle Rich?

Joelle Rich wasn’t a part of the legal team in the US, but she was present in the Virginia courtroom to show her “support” for the actor during his case against Amber Heard. “There was no professional obligation for her to be there. It was personal,” the source claimed.

Also read: Here’s why James Cameron didn’t work on Avatar 2 even after spending a year on script

According to TMZ magazine, Jolle Rich is married to Jonathan Rich but now in the process of getting divorced from her estranged husband from whom she has two children.

The 37-year-old London-based lawyer works to defend the reputation of her clients. Her bio read, “Works to defend [clients’] reputations against false and defamatory allegations in print, online, and on social media.” It goes on to say she has “particular expertise in protecting individuals’ privacy from unwarranted intrusion and media attention.”

In July 2022, Joelle Rich defended Johnny Depp in his ill-fated libel battle against The Sun at London’s High Court after the newspaper branded him a ‘wife beater’ in an article. As per the article published in the British tabloid, there was ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Johnny Depp engaged in acts of domestic violence while married to Amber Heard. The actor had lost that legal battle in a British High Court.

Joelle Rich reportedly went to Birmingham University to study law. According to an article published in The Mail, the lawyer was also promoted to become partner of the law firm which represents the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and actress Emma Watson.

Net worth

Joelle Rich is reportedly earning believed to be earning more than Rs 2 crore annually, which is quite a high salary in Britain. She and her estranged husband lived in a villa valued at Rs 15 crores.