Who is Fan Bingbing? X-Men actress who went missing asked to pay $130 million for tax evasion

Fan Bingbing in X-Men

In a shocker for Chinese cinema, country’s top actress – Fan Bingbing has been asked to pay $130 million for tax evasion. The actress who had disappeared from the public view a few months, is back from secret detention. After she disappeared, her social media presence also went silent after the allegations that she evaded taxes. As per local reports in China, the actress has been asked to pay the amount, failing which she will be referred to the police. The 37-year old who received the administrative penalty because of tax evasion for the first time, will not be subjected to punishment if she pays back taxes and fined within the time given to her.

Reports also suggested that her companies underpaid over 255 million yuan of taxes, which included near 200 million yuan of tax evasion. She also made a statement apologising in Weibo saying, “I’ve been suffering unprecedented pain recently… I’m so ashamed of what I’ve done. Here, I sincerely apologise to everyone.”

Who is Fan Bingbing?

Born on September 16, 1981, Fan Bingbing is one of the finest stars in Chinese cinema. She is also a television producer, pop singer and a model. She rose to fame with a television drama series ‘My Fair Princess’ in 1998-1989. Four years later in 2003, she acted in the movie ‘Cell Phone’, which was the highest grossing film of the year.

Among the popular movies, she has acted are Beijing (2007), Buddha Mountain (2011), Double Xposure (2012) and I Am Not Madame Bovary (2016). She also received a number of prestigious awards in Golden Horse Film Festival and Awards, Tokyo International Film Festival, San Sebastián International Film Festival and Asian Film Awards.

Bingbing has also acted in a number of foreign films including French movie Stretch (2011), Korean film My Way (2011) and Hollywood film X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). The actress has been listed among the highest paid Chinese celebrities in Forbes China Celebrity 100 list for four years in a row since 2013. The actress is also considered as one of the highest-paid actresses across the globe and is also recognised as a global fashion icon.