Who is Arrhan Singh? The man Anushka Sharma scolded had once shared screen with Shah Rukh Khan

Arrhan Singh is not entirely new to the limelight. He, in fact, is the child artist popularly known as “Sunny Singh”. He has shared the screen with superstar Shahrukh Khan in the 90’s. (Source: Arrhansingh/Instagram)

Barely three days ago Virat Kohli posted a video of actor and wife Anushka Sharma scolding a man for littering the road. It didn’t take much time for the video to go viral on social media. After a good amount of hullabaloo, the man in question responded. Not only the man but his mother also slammed the star couple and termed their action as rude and like that of a “roadside person”. In her post, she said – “The last thing we would want is to get publicity out of your cheap STUNT in the name of CLEANLINESS!”

In his post, he did acknowledge the fact that he was indeed irresponsible for littering on road but also lambasted Sharma for being rude and that “more garbage came out of her mouth”. His mother raised concerns over her sons security as the couples fans have been bashing him over social media but also lambasted them for the hostility he is now exposed to.

Arrhan had worked with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘English Babu Desi Mem’ and with Madhuri Dixit in ‘Raja’. He was also famous for his role in the hit Hindi TV serial Dekh Bhai Dekh on Doordarshan. He also was a part of many ad films and acted in a recent movie Pathshaala alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Kohli, meanwhile, supported his wife when she scolded Arrhan who was in the car next to them. The viral video gained mixed reaction as some applauded their move while others found the berating of the man and exposing his face on a public platform as a violation of personal rights.

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

The drama further escalated with the man revealing his identity and stated his side of the story. He described Kohli as “trashy mind” for posting the video online and that being a little polite wouldn’t have made them less of a star.