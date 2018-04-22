Who is Ankita Konwar? Know about the Air Asia flight attendant who swept Milind Soman off his feet

It was nothing less than a fairytale wedding at Alibaug where actor and runner Milind Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar. Fifty two-year-old Soman married Konwar, who is 27-years-old, at a private Maharashtrian wedding ceremony.

It was nothing less than a fairytale wedding at Alibaug where actor and runner Milind Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar. Fifty two-year-old Soman married Konwar, who is 27-years-old, at a private Maharashtrian wedding ceremony. The very much in love couple have never shied from being expressive in front of the public and have always posted their pictures on social media. From the private ceremony in Alibaug, pictures of their mehendi and haldi ceremonies, which took place yesterday, April 21, flooded social media.

In the recent pictures shared on social media, Milind and Ankita are decked up in an off-white dhoti kurta and saree, respectively. They have garlands around their necks and it looks like the two had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. Their wedding pictures have gone viral on the internet. Both Milind and Ankita have received flak for their relationship as they both have a considerable age difference. But, they have shunned off all the criticism, and are now man and wife. Soman was previously married to French actress Mylène Jampanoï in 2006 which lasted for about three years.

So, who is this girl who swept the Milind ‘Hunk’ Soman off his feet. Here’s all about Ankita Konwar:

1. Ankita Konwar’s original name is Sunkusmita Konwar. She belongs to Guwahati in Assam. Her father’s name is Niranjana Konwar and mother Nagen Konwar.

2. Ankita can speak many languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, French and Assamese.

3. She is a senior flight attendant with Air Asia. She has been working in Air Asia since 2013.

4. Ankita has also adopted a healthy lifestyle with Milind Soman.

5. Ankita is also a runner and completed her first 10k marathon with Milind Soman in 2015.

6. Konwar was criticised a lot on social media due to her affair with Milind, who is almost 26 years older than her.