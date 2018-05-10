Who is Angad Bedi? Meet Neha Dhupia’s husband – Things you may not know about him

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a low-key ceremony on Thursday. (Twitter)

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a low-key ceremony on Thursday. The news of their wedding comes just days after the high profile marriage of actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja. Sharing the news of her marriage on Instagram and Twitter account, Dhupia shared a picture from the marriage ceremony. “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi,” Dhupia wrote. While Angad shared a photo from the ceremony and wrote, “Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia.”

Who is Angad Bedi?

• Angad is the son of former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi

• He began a career in modelling and ventured into acting later.

• He made his debut in the Hindi film industry in the year 2011 with F.A.L.T.U.

• He gained limelight for his performances in films like Ungli (2014), and PINK (2016).

• He made first appeared at the small screen with Kaya Taran, an adaptation of a Malayalam short story by N. S. Madhavan, When Big Tree Falls, The Earth Is Bound To Shake.

• Angad hosted the first season of the very popular reality TV show Emotional Atyachar on UTV Bindass.

• He had also appeared in the third season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

• He has also hosted a season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

• Currently, Angad is working on The Little Godfather, directed by Joy Augustine.

• He was also seen In Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan.

Soon after the wedding, filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to congratulate Dhupia and Bedi on their marriage. “My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!” Karan wrote on Twitter. While actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Many congratulations you crazy bunch! So happy for the two of you. Rab Rakha.”