Who is Anand Ahuja? Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot with this fashion entrepreneur on May 8

Famous Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, known for key roles in Neerja, Raanjhana and others, is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 in Mumbai. The development has been officially confirmed by the families of the two. Here are things to know about Anand Ahuja:-

– Anand Ahuja is a Delhi-based businessman and a fashion entrepreneur.

– Reportedly, Anand and Sonam Kapoor were dating since past few years.

– Both of them were spotted together on various occasions

– Anand accompanied Sonam to last year’s National Film Awards making their relationship official.

– Anand had praised the Bollywood actress for her performance in the movie Neerja.

The official confirmation from both Kapoor and Ahuja families came amid rumours about the Neerja actor’s wedding.

The speculations about the marriage began after Sonam Kapoor’s Mumbai bungalow was spotted with festive and celebratory lights.

In a joint statement, Kapoor and Ahuja’s family said, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on May 8 in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”