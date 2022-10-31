While you are waiting for Amit Sadh’s Breathe 3; Here’s a look at some other iconic characters he has played so far

Amit Sadh in Breathe was an absolute cinematographic delight that fans still continue to rave and praise, so while we wait for his return in Breathe 3, let’s have a gander at some of the most iconic Amit Sadh characters:

Kai Po Che

His first break on the big screen, Amit played Omkar, one of the 3 leads of the movie. Though he wasn’t new to the camera, This was Amit’s first lead role in Bollywood and he absolutely killed it. His performance of Omkar was so believable you could almost forget he was acting.

Avrodh

An OTT military drama, Avrodh is a retelling of the 2016 Uri attack and the following surgical strikes. Amit Sadh plays the important and poignant role of Major Videep Singh. The show had the audiences by the hook and was touted as one of the best Military dramas of all time.

Breathe

An Abhishek Bachchan starrer, this crime drama mystery thriller shook the OTT space. Sadh’s performance of Officer Kabir Sawant, the main man, is by far his most complex performance. The actor’s prowess pull you into the story by force and leaves you mesmerised.

Guddu Rangeela

The title protagonist, Amit Sadh, gave us the wonderfully hilarious Guddu. The actor’s rapport with Arshad Warsi as well as his screen presence made this movie a must watch for Sadh fans.His performance of the crass and loud Guddu went on to show the diversity of the actor’s skill.

Barot House

Breaking away from both the big screen as well as his softer characters, Sadh as Amit Barot took up the true crime and horror genre. This gave us the goosebump inducing OTT brilliance Barot house. His performance was the absolute pinnacle of his performance in a serious genre. He proved that he really is an all-rounder.

Jeet ki Zidd

One of the most prolific web series actors, Sadh single-handedly bore honour to the retired Indian Army special forces officer Major Deependra Singh. Amit Sadh did an amazing job essaying the role of an officer and the troubles that plagued him.