While Rajnikanth’s 2.0 in Hindi picks up pace again, the film is all set to beat Baahubali 2 at Chennai box office

2.0 Box Office Collection: As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh the Hindi version of the movie 2.0, starring megastar Rajinikanth and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, has picked up pace again. The film is expected to surpass Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s lifetime collection on Day 12 at Chennai box office, according to another trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#2Point0 picks up speed again… Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 56.41%… Should score on second Sun too… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

#2Point0 picks up speed again… Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 56.41%… Should score on second Sun too… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

As per reports, the film crossed Rs 150 crore mark and has now surpassed the lifetime run of Thugs of Hindostan, becoming the fifth highest grosser of 2018 in Hindi language. It is also expected to be the third highest grossing film of the year beating the lifetime collections of Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 and Salman Khan’s Race 3.

Ramesh Bala tweeted,”#2Point0 had an excellent 2nd Sunday in #Chennai City.. 11th Day – ₹ 1.52 Crs.. 11 Days Total – ₹ 18.41 Crs.. Will surpass #Baahubali2 today and become All-time No.1 Movie in the City..”

#2Point0 had an excellent 2nd Sunday in #Chennai City.. 11th Day – ₹ 1.52 Crs.. 11 Days Total – ₹ 18.41 Crs.. Will surpass #Baahubali2 today and become All-time No.1 Movie in the City.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 10, 2018

In 2018, #2Point0 is the 3rd Indian movie to cross $5 Million at the #USA Box Office.. The other two are #Padmaavat and #Sanju — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 10, 2018

Made at a reported budget of around Rs 500 crores, 2.0 is said to be the most expensive film ever made in the country. However, the film crossed Rs 500 crore in its first week at the world wide box office, as per Ramesh Bala.

In it’s 1st week, #2Point0 has crossed ₹ 500 Crs at the WW Box Office.. Detailed Break-up in the afternoon..#2Point0500CrBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/bAjv9DxmRU — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 6, 2018

The film’s director, S. Shankar had told Firstpost, “If I’m correct, nearly Rs 450 crore is the cost of the production. The producers spent more on the promotions and I don’t know the exact amount.”

In May 2019, the producers announced, 2.0 will also be releasing in China on 56,000 screens (including 47,000 3D screens).

Apart from Amy Jackson, the film also features actors such as Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey, Amy Jackson and others.