When Vicky Kaushal cooked chapatis for Indian Army! Here’s what happened

The actor mentioned that this is the very time that he cooked rotis in his life and that he was glad that it was for the Indian Army (Vicky Kaushal’s instagram handle)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal cooked the first chapati of his life! Taking some time off his busy work schedule, Vicky Kaushal spent some memorable moments with the soldiers of the Indian Army at the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Uri: The Surgical Strike actor seemed to be filled with elation being with the Indian Army as he shared photographs from his visit on social media. The actor had gone there to shoot for an episode of NDTV show titled ‘Jai Jawan’. The actor took to his instagram handle @vickykaushal09 to share his photographs with the soldiers and wrote that he is elated to get an opportunity to spend a few days with the Indian Army, who are posted at an altitude of 14,000 ft at the Indo-China border in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

He also mentioned that this is the very time that he cooked rotis in his life and that he was glad that it was for the Indian Army. In the photographs he was seen making the dough and rolling the chapatis for cooking. He said that he felt honored to be among the soldiers and wrote that it is indeed an honor like none other when the Indian Army treats you like one of theirs. The Raazi star, while spending time with the army, took cooking lessons from the chef of the military camp. He also rode a terrain vehicle on the high altitudes.

He took cooking lessons from the chef of the military camp and rode a terrain vehicle on the high altitudes.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the blockbuster hit Uri: The Surgical Strike which is still one of the highest grossing films of this year, crossing box office earnings over Rs 300 crore. The film was a dramatised account of the military retaliation to the 2016 Uri terror attack. His next projects include Takht and Sardar Udham Singh. He will reunite with Uri director Aditya Dhar for another upcoming project ‘Ashwathama’.