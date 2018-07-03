When Sanju became the Baahubali of box office: Ranbir Kapoor hits jackpot

Ranbir Kapoor gets a massive “jaadu ki jhappi” from critics as well as the audiences. (Twitter)

Rnabir Kapoor starrer biopic of Sanjay Dutt has taken Bollywood by storm. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is minting a huge amount of money on the box office and is set to be the highest grosser of 2018. The film had opened at Rs 34.75 crore on Friday and despite a working day and reduction of prices, managed to pull in Rs 25.35 crore on Monday. “Non-holiday / working day… Reduced ticket rates on weekdays… Yet, #Sanju puts up a SPLENDID TOTAL on Day 4 [Mon]… This one is NOT going to slow down soon… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr. Total: ₹ 145.41 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On its third day, the film had turned out to be the Baahubali of the box office! The movie created history by recording the highest single day collection, a feat earlier achieved by S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2, the sequel to Baahubali. The second instalment of Baahubali had collected Rs 46.50 crores on its third Day (Sunday). Sanju demolished the record by earning Rs 46.71 crores.

Sanju also became the highest weekend opener for the star actor as well as for any Hindi film. The film which released on Friday, June 29 entered the coveted 100 crore club of Bollywood without any festive or extended weekend.

The last highest weekend opener was Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger which released during Eid. Sanju also surpassed the weekend collections of all the movies of 2018 which again has Salman Khan starrer Race 3 and Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat.

Sanju made the cash registers ringing at the box office by making 120.06 crores in its opening weekend. As Taran Adarsh tweeted Ranbir Kapoor gets a massive “jaadu ki jhappi” from critics as well as the audiences.

Here are 5 top opening weekends of 2018:

With Sanju reigning the list with Rs 120 crores, Padmaavat follows close behind with 114 crores. Padmaavat, however, enjoyed a 5-day weekend and was released across India in Hindi, Tamil as well as Telugu. Salman Khan starrer Race 3 garnered Rs 106.47 crores. Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi is on the list with an opening weekend of Rs 73.10 crores. Ajay Devgan’s critically acclaimed social-political drama Raid completes the top 5 with Rs 41.01 crores.

Ranbir Kapoor too is enjoying a super hit after a hiatus of 5 years. His top 5 opening weekends start with Sanju ruling the roost. This smashing hit made 34.75 crores on day 1 of its release. It is followed by Ye Jawani Hai Deewani, which released to a whopping Rs 19.45 crores opening.

Besharam which released the same year tanked at the box office but opened to Rs 21.56 crores. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil despite the hype made just Rs 13.30 crores and the list is completed by Tamasha which made Rs 10.94 crores on its first day.