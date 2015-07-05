When Mika stole Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ song ‘Aaj Ki Party’

Bollywood hunk Salman Khan, who recently launched ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s latest track ‘Aaj Ki Party’ in Mumbai, jokingly said that singer Mika stole this song from him as the actor was supposed to croon this one earlier.

Whilst interacting with the media, the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ star said Mika had stolen his song and that’s why this song was a sure shot hit adding that he tried a lot this time again to bag the song but the singer had beaten him again by grabbing this song.

However, this is not the first time that Mika has recorded a song which was originally intended to be sung by the 49-year-old actor.

Salman had recorded his version of the superhit track ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ from the film ‘Kick’, but Mika’s version was the one used in the film and it became a blockbuster track.

‘Aaj Ki Party’ has been composed by Pritam and penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, directed by Kabir Khan also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 17, 2015.