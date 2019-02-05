When Google CEO Sundar Pichai hailed success of Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank u, next’ in a conference

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday hailed the success of the American singer Ariana Grande’s music video ‘Thank u, next’ during a conference that took investors by surprise. While talking about Artificial Intelligence, Google products and revenue percentages, Pichai mentioned about one of newest tools — YouTube Premiers. It is a feature that enables you and your viewers watch and experience a video together.

He said that the new toll is a hit. It was then, Pichai started talking about Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank u, next’ song.

“Ariana Grande’s premiere of her official music video for “thank u, next” in November holds the record for biggest music video debut in YouTube history, earning over 55 million views in its first day. We are driving revenue to the YouTube creator community from established channels to newly emerging ones,” he said.

The much-anticipated music video by Ariana Grande was aired on YouTube on November 30 last year. It amassed a whopping 50 million views in just 24 hours.

The massive amount of traffic and endless comments on the song even delayed the comments from getting published for some time.

YouTube Team even acknowledged that on their Twitter handle saying, that the song broke the internet. “@ArianaGrande the thank u, next video was so good, it broke the internet (or at least delayed YouTube comments from posting for a bit).

Comments are still working on the video, they’re just delayed!