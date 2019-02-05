When Google CEO Sundar Pichai hailed success of Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank u, next’ in a conference

By: | Published: February 5, 2019 10:12 AM

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday hailed the success of the American singer Ariana Grande's music video 'Thank u, next' during a conference that took investors by surprise.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday hailed the success of the American singer Ariana Grande’s music video ‘Thank u, next’ during a conference that took investors by surprise. While talking about Artificial Intelligence, Google products and revenue percentages, Pichai mentioned about one of newest tools — YouTube Premiers. It is a feature that enables you and your viewers watch and experience a video together.

He said that the new toll is a hit. It was then, Pichai started talking about Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank u, next’ song.

“Ariana Grande’s premiere of her official music video for “thank u, next” in November holds the record for biggest music video debut in YouTube history, earning over 55 million views in its first day. We are driving revenue to the YouTube creator community from established channels to newly emerging ones,” he said.

Read Also| Apple blocks Google, Facebook enterprise apps for accessing consumer data

The much-anticipated music video by Ariana Grande was aired on YouTube on November 30 last year. It amassed a whopping 50 million views in just 24 hours.

The massive amount of traffic and endless comments on the song even delayed the comments from getting published for some time.

YouTube Team even acknowledged that on their Twitter handle saying, that the song broke the internet. “@ArianaGrande the thank u, next video was so good, it broke the internet (or at least delayed YouTube comments from posting for a bit).

Comments are still working on the video, they’re just delayed!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. When Google CEO Sundar Pichai hailed success of Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank u, next’ in a conference
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition