When actor Imran Khan was mistaken for Pakistan PM-elect – his reaction is EPIC!

The actor shared a screenshot of the mail on Instagram on Tuesday where he was addressed as ‘Dear Prime Minister’. (Source: Express Archive)

Imran Khan who made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with super hit film ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ has been away from the big screen for a while now. However, he found himself in the news for reasons he would never have expected. The actor recently received a mail congratulating him on his victory in the recently concluded Pakistan elections. Before you jump to conclusions, the mail was actually meant for former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan but ended up with the actor who is also Aamir Khan’s nephew.

The actor shared a screenshot of the mail on Instagram on Tuesday where he was addressed as ‘Dear Prime Minister’ with a hilarious response. “I guess I can no longer ignore the call to action. Gonna start drafting some policy outlines this week, I’ll keep you guys updated,” Imran joked in the caption.

“Successful leader takes right decision at right time. He recognizes friends and selects faithful team members. Now it is ten years long governance and I want to join your team on very first day,” the mail read.

This isn’t the first time when actor Imran Khan has found himself in the middle of a confusion such as this. In addition to being mistaken for the cricketer-turned-politician, Imran has also been mistaken for Irrfan Khan. The Katti Batti actor had shared the screenshot of text messages he received in which the sender had realised his mistake and called Imran a ‘badhiya banda’, the actor wrote, “Thanks, I guess.”

On the work front, Katti Batti which released in 2015, was Imran’s last release. The actor hasn’t announced any new projects since.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s parliamentary committee, meanwhile, has officially nominated Imran Khan as the party’s prime ministerial candidate. Even though the date of his swearing-in ceremony has not been announced officially, it is expected to take place on August 14, the Independence Day of the country.